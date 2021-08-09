At the most significant point in his admittedly short career as Springbok coach‚ Jacques Nienaber looked away.

He could not bear to watch Morne Steyn line up a penalty that would potentially seal a series victory over SA's oldest foe‚ the British & Irish Lions.

“I was sitting with my head between my knees so I didn’t see the kick‚ I just heard it‚” recalled Nienaber about the penalty that predictably sailed through the uprights.

It had an air of inevitability about it.

Twelve years prior the 37-year-old Steyn had inflicted similar late misery on the Lions.

“But I’m just so happy for him to have had that opportunity. It was like a fairytale‚ obviously he did it 12 years ago and now has done it again‚” said Nienaber.

Eben Etzebeth‚ who shared a breakfast table with Steyn on Saturday morning predicted the late heroics.

“I had breakfast with Morne. I told him he could win the series. He said he hoped the Boks would be further ahead.”

Steyn had difficulty comparing the two series winning kicks as so much time had passed since the first.

“It’s a bit long‚ to remember what exactly happened in 2009. But it was almost exactly the same situation.

“We were also tied up and had a final kick to win the game. Like I said‚ that one was 54 metres and this one was around 25m. So‚ yeah‚ it was a bit better for my old legs.

“Just to be part of this whole thing‚ 12 years later‚ is an amazing feeling.

“Then to get that final kick again‚ almost in the same position‚ just a bit closer for the old legs. Luckily it went over. It’s just a great day for SA rugby.”