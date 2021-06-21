SA rugby must get act together, warns Kempson

SA’s provincial rugby sides need to get their act together quickly if they want to match the tactical and technical expertise of European teams when the United Rugby Championship kicks off in September, former Springbok pop Robbi Kempson has warned.



Kempson was talking in the aftermath of the Bull’s shock 35-8 defeat against unfancied Benetton in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final in Italy...