EP Rugby elections will take place, Rademan says
Despite eligibility objections against several candidates, the EP Rugby Union’s annual meeting will take place as scheduled on Saturday, president Andre Rademan says.
Doubts about the meeting surfaced on Wednesday when presidential nominee Vernon Stuurman attended a marathon seven-hour eligibility hearing...
