EP presidential candidate Stuurman appears at hearing

Rademan says Saturday's elections cannot be put on hold

Doubts have emerged as to whether Saturday’s EP Rugby Union annual meeting will go ahead as planned after presidential candidate Vernon Stuurman appeared at a marathon seven-hour eligibility hearing.



Stuurman was called to a hearing on Wednesday after three clubs objected to his nomination because he was on the board of the Southern Kings when they were liquidated in 2019...

