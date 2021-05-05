RG Snyman major doubt for British and Irish Lions tour

However, the towering second-rower is facing more time on the sidelines and is a serious doubt for the once-in-a-career British and Irish Lions tour as he will have to undergo a “minor procedure” on his knee.

“On the injury front‚ there is unfortunate news for RG Snyman as he suffered a setback during the last block of his rehabilitation.

“He will see a knee specialist this week and will undergo a minor procedure on his knee after suffering an unrelated injury. This will delay his return to training for a number of weeks‚” said his club Munster.