CSA in bid to ensure safe return of SA players from India

Cricket SA (CSA) officials are working closely with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in a bid to ensure the safe and expedited return of the South African players and support staff who were part of the event.

India is in the midst of a health crisis as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise with alarming speed‚ and Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortjé‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller were among the South Africans working at the famous tournament.

CSA said on Tuesday they are in constant contact with the different franchises and agree with the postponement of the tournament for health and safety reasons. The postponement has left players and support staff from several countries with headaches and they attempt to return home.

“CSA has noted the postponement of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League due to Covid-19 safety reasons‚” said CSA in a statement. “CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores.