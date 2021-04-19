Bulls vs Leinster a blockbuster prospect
While excitement is palpable, outside forces can still put damper on plans, SA Rugby CEO Roux warns
If Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted in time, a blockbuster showdown between the Bulls and Leinster in Dublin would have the stardust PRO14 rugby bosses need to set the Rainbow Cup alight.
It would be a duel between the undisputed PRO14 kings and SA’s triple champions with continental bragging rights at stake...
