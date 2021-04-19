WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears evidence related to parliamentary oversight from Thandi Modise
Presiding officers of parliament Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo will appear at the state capture inquiry on Monday, when evidence related to parliamentary oversight continues to be heard.
The inquiry is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.