WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears evidence related to parliamentary oversight from Thandi Modise

By TimesLIVE - 19 April 2021

Presiding officers of parliament Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo will appear at the state capture inquiry on Monday, when evidence related to parliamentary oversight continues to be heard.


The inquiry is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. 

