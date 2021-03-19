Durban outfit ready to show their versatility in clash with Lions

Sharks are not robots, says skipper Am

PREMIUM

Inspirational Sharks rugby captain Lukhanyo Am says his players are not robotic and will adapt to the conditions they face against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.



After sitting out the first two matches in the Preparation Series, Am is itching to get back onto the field in Johannesburg...

