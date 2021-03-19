Durban outfit ready to show their versatility in clash with Lions
Sharks are not robots, says skipper Am
Inspirational Sharks rugby captain Lukhanyo Am says his players are not robotic and will adapt to the conditions they face against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.
After sitting out the first two matches in the Preparation Series, Am is itching to get back onto the field in Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.