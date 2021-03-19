EFF calls for ‘immoral’ Mabuyane to resign over master’s degree scandal

The EFF in the Eastern Cape has called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to step down, calling him a moral degenerate.

This comes after Mabuyane was deregistered from pursuing his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Fort Hare.

This after the university said Mabuyane did not meet the minimum requirement for the course.

The deregistration is linked to a scandal involving Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, a former professor of public sector economics at the university, who has had his SA citizenship revoked.

Ijeoma resigned on February 26 after being suspended in October on allegations that he irregularly registered former health MEC Sindiswa Gomba for an honours degree in public administration.

In a statement on Friday morning, EFF provincial chair Yazini Tetyana blasted Mabuyane, saying his behaviour was “indicative of the eternal decay of morals within the former liberation movement in governance”.

Mabuyane has said he would challenge the senate decision by taking it under judicial review if necessary.

The UFH convocation has called for an independent investigation to establish who was responsible for the alleged irregular registration of Mabuyane and another unnamed student.

But Tetyana said the EFF wanted Mabuyane to resign.

“This conduct by the head of government in the province is deplorable and disgusting.

“It sends a wrong message to the youth that one can use their position of power to manipulate processes in their favour.

“This comes after another scandal in the provincial government of plagiarism concerning policy documents, which points to a culture of thuggery within Oscar Mabuyane’s executive.

“The Eastern Cape has for years been considered as the face of corruption in the country and the conduct of the premier reinforces this stereotype,” he charged.

Tetyana said Mabuyane had an opportunity to “come clean”.

“His behaviour is indicative of the eternal decay of morals within the former liberation movement in governance.

“We believe such moral degenerates should be cut from society as they are poison that threatens to drag us to the gutter with their thuggish behaviour.

“We therefore call for the premier to do the honourable thing and fall on his sword for fraudulently registering for a course that he did not meet the minimum requirements for.

“His resignation will protect the integrity of the provincial government, which has been limping from one scandal to another since it took office in 2019,” Tetyana said, adding vice-chancellor prof Sakhela Buhlungu should continue rooting out corruption at the institution.

