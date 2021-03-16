Team out to attack more and limit mistakes in testing Griquas clash

Discipline is hot topic in EP camp, Winnaar says

Improving their wayward discipline has been a hot topic in the EP camp this week as they prepare for a testing clash against the Griquas, Elephants skipper Courtney Winnaar says.



EP are expected to face a sustained assault on their defence in what promises to be a fiery Preparation Series showdown at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7pm)...

