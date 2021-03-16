Team out to attack more and limit mistakes in testing Griquas clash
Discipline is hot topic in EP camp, Winnaar says
Improving their wayward discipline has been a hot topic in the EP camp this week as they prepare for a testing clash against the Griquas, Elephants skipper Courtney Winnaar says.
EP are expected to face a sustained assault on their defence in what promises to be a fiery Preparation Series showdown at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.