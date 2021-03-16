Griquas gunning for first win

EP facing toughest game of season, Div says

PREMIUM

EP are facing their toughest game of the season on Wednesday against a desperate Griquas side anxious to restore lost pride, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has predicted.



After failing to win a match in the Carling Currie Cup or the Vodacom Unlocked Series, De Villiers said the Griquas would target EP for their first win of the season...

