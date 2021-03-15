EP badly need big cash injection, Div says
Some players juggling jobs to survive while playing top tier rugby
Concerned EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says a big cash injection is badly needed to boost the flagging fortunes of his mainly part-time team.
After leaking 141 points in two games during defeats against below-strength opposition, the gulf between SA’s top franchises and EP’s part-time professionals has been painfully highlighted...
