Rugby

EP badly need big cash injection, Div says

Some players juggling jobs to survive while playing top tier rugby

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 15 March 2021

Concerned EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says a big cash injection is badly needed to boost the flagging fortunes of his mainly part-time team.

After leaking 141 points in two games during defeats against below-strength opposition, the gulf between SA’s top franchises and EP’s part-time professionals has been painfully highlighted...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X