Rugby

Lions legend supports Boks playing in UK

Crowds possible, with most in Britain likely to be vaccinated by June

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 15 March 2021

British and Irish Lions legend Martin Johnson has thrown his weight behind a Springbok series being played in the UK, with some matches being played at English soccer stadiums.

The northern hemisphere tour could kick off on June 26, with the Lions hosting Japan in the first of seven warm-up matches leading up to the first Test...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X