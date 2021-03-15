Lions legend supports Boks playing in UK
Crowds possible, with most in Britain likely to be vaccinated by June
British and Irish Lions legend Martin Johnson has thrown his weight behind a Springbok series being played in the UK, with some matches being played at English soccer stadiums.
The northern hemisphere tour could kick off on June 26, with the Lions hosting Japan in the first of seven warm-up matches leading up to the first Test...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.