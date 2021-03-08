EP need more set piece ball, Vers says

Elephants aim to rectify mistakes in Lions clash

PREMIUM

Getting more ball from their set pieces will be a priority for EP when they face the Lions on Wednesday, Elephants utility back Keanu Vers says.



After being hammered 87-10 by the Bulls, EP want to put on an improved showing in their second Preparation Series outing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4.45pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.