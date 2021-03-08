EP need more set piece ball, Vers says
Elephants aim to rectify mistakes in Lions clash
Getting more ball from their set pieces will be a priority for EP when they face the Lions on Wednesday, Elephants utility back Keanu Vers says.
After being hammered 87-10 by the Bulls, EP want to put on an improved showing in their second Preparation Series outing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4.45pm)...
