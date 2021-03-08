EP named in Division 1 of CSA’s new domestic structure, Border miss out

Cricket SA (CSA) officially gave the thumbs up to their new 15-team first-class system and sprung a few surprises during the announcement on Monday.

The new structure will see teams split 8-7 into Division 1 and Division 2 with automatic promotion and relegation to be implemented.

During the virtual briefing, Boland, Eastern Province, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, North West Cricket, Northerns Cricket and Western Province were announced as Division 1 teams.

Division 2 will be made up of South Western Districts, Easterns Cricket, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Border, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

The two divisions will stay in place for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons after which there will be automatic promotion and relegation between tiers, said CSA interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou.

This is a developing story.