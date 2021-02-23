Radebe favoured to lead EP into Loftus showdown

PREMIUM

Visionary former Sharks flyhalf Inny Radebe is favoured to be crowned EP captain on Wednesday, when the Elephants name their team to face the Bulls at Loftus on Sunday.



Radebe, who fell down the pecking order at the Sharks after a knee injury, is on the comeback trail and big things are expected of him in the Preparation Series...

