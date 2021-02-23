Getting right competition model that makes sense for all involved is important
No going back to Super Rugby for SA teams, Marinos says
Any prospects of seeing SA’s top rugby sides competing in Super Rugby again are slim to zero, Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos says.
His comments were made after SA Rugby announced their top teams were getting ready to play in the PRO16 Rainbow Cup later in 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.