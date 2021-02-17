EP must get under skin of Bulls, says Allderman

PREMIUM

Finding a way to get under the skin of the Bulls could be a tactic used by the Elephants in their opening Preparation Series clash at Loftus on February 27, says EP flyhalf Josh Allderman.



Though he played as a scrumhalf for the Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14, it is expected that EP coach Peter de Villiers will deploy Alderman in the No 10 jersey...

