News

Lack of scholar transport from Bay’s outlying areas irks parents

By Raahil Sain - 17 February 2021

Irate parents protested outside the department of transport’s offices yesterday, demanding to know why scholar transport had not been provided to pupils in communities on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

The group of about 50 disgruntled parents and community members from Kuyga  said they had been left in the lurch by the department, which was not assisting them by making scholar transport available for their children...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X