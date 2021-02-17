Lack of scholar transport from Bay’s outlying areas irks parents
Irate parents protested outside the department of transport’s offices yesterday, demanding to know why scholar transport had not been provided to pupils in communities on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.
The group of about 50 disgruntled parents and community members from Kuyga said they had been left in the lurch by the department, which was not assisting them by making scholar transport available for their children...
