Skipper Vermeulen proud of his gutsy Bulls

Bulls skipper Duane Vermeulen said he was proud of the way his gutsy team overturned an early 9-0 deficit to gore the Lions 22-15 in a Carling Currie Cup arm wrestle at Loftus Versfeld.



The hard-fought victory means the table-topping Bulls will host the Lions again at Loftus next week, with the Sharks travelling to Cape Town for the other semifinal...

