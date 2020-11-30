Five coaches bid to wow EP Rugby panel

Five coaches will try to wow an independent EP Rugby Union selection panel this week and show that they have got what it takes to lift EP’s Elephants to the next level in the Currie Cup.



Insiders say the ambitious coaches will make their pitches to land the job at EP’s headquarters next to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday...

