Dobson wary of arch-rivals’ more experienced pack

Stormers expect ground-shaking Bulls battle

PREMIUM

A brutal forward battle is on the cards when the Bulls lock horns with the Stormers in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series clash on Saturday (kick off 7pm).



The ground usually shakes when these arch-rivals collide and another titanic struggle is expected at Loftus Versfeld...

