Dobson wary of arch-rivals’ more experienced pack
Stormers expect ground-shaking Bulls battle
A brutal forward battle is on the cards when the Bulls lock horns with the Stormers in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series clash on Saturday (kick off 7pm).
The ground usually shakes when these arch-rivals collide and another titanic struggle is expected at Loftus Versfeld...
