'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for hiring white lawyer

As EFF leaders Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of common assault, South Africans following the trial couldn't help but point out that they were represented by a white lawyer.

While this would not have been a talking point if the lawyer had been hired by other politicians, brand EFF is known for its views on promoting “black empowerment” and “black excellence”. Supporters say they were taken aback by Malema and Ndlozi's move to hire a white lawyer.

Malema and Ndlozi stand accused of assaulting police officer Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

“When it comes to legal representation, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi temporarily do not see colour, just inner beauty and merit and so on and so forth and stuff like that,” tweeted journalist Eusebius McKaiser on Wednesday.

Tumelo Warona wrote: “Malema and Ndlozi are in court being defended by white lawyers against their accuser, who also happens to be a white man? Whichever way you look at it, any outcome of this case will make a white person rich.”