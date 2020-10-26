Hunt on for EP Rugby Academy boss — Gidane

PREMIUM

Local talent will be given priority when hunting for a director to take charge of the new EPRU Rugby Institute of Excellence in Port Elizabeth, EP executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.



The EPRU are partnering with UXI Sport to open an academy designed to retain EP’s rich pool of talent and provide a feeder pipe for the EP Elephants...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.