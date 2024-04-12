Warriors slay Tuskers for ninth CSA T20 Challenge victory
Three Nealan van Heerden wickets got the Dafabet Warriors back on track with a comprehensive 31-run victory over the AET Tuskers in their CSA T20 Challenge Clash in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.