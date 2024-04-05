Titans looking to end Warriors’ winning run
Sky Blues will hope to turn season around at St George’s Park
The Momentum Multiply Titans will be looking to become the first team to crack the Dafabet Warriors’ code when the teams meet in their CSA T20 Challenge fixture in Gqeberha on Friday (6pm).
The Titans are staring down the barrel of a first trophyless season in 12 years and will aim to beat a juggernaut outfit at St George’s Park, a feat that no other team has managed to do in eight attempts this campaign...
