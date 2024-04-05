All-rounder Tucker called up to bolster Proteas Women

Cricket SA have named the Proteas Women squad for a three-match ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25) ODI series against Sri Lanka starting in East London on Tuesday, before heading to Kimberley and Potchefstroom.
The squad sees one change from the recently concluded T20 International series against Sri Lanka.
Western Province all-rounder Delmi Tucker has been added to the squad, while Annerie Dercksen of the Garden Route Badgers has been released.
In a notable inclusion, 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter Karabo Meso of the Lions earns her maiden ODI call-up after making her international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.
Experienced all-rounder Chloé Tryon will miss the ODI series due to ongoing rehabilitation for back pain.
Head coach Hilton Moreeng is positive his squad has what it takes to beat the Sri Lankans.
“It’s a very simple equation for us, there’s six points to play for and Sri Lanka showed now in the last two to three days what they are capable of so it’s now to make sure we can get that right because every game there’s a lot more to play for.
“Qualification is key for the 2025 World Cup,” Moreeng said.
“It’s going to be a challenge but everyone is looking forward to it and we have a very strong squad on home soil.
“It’s a big loss with the injury of Chloé as an all-rounder, that’s why Delmi has come into the squad and she can give you the off-spin option, and with her batting.
“In these conditions, we never know this time of year what to expect on our surfaces.
“So we make sure we have all our angles covered and overall we’re just excited to make sure we finish off on a high and go into our off-season.
The squad is: Laura Wolvaardt (Titans, capt), Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Marizanne Kapp (Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Karabo Meso (Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Delmi Tucker (Western Province).
Fixtures (all 2pm):
Tuesday: 1st ODI, Buffalo Park, East London
Saturday, April 13: 2nd ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Wednesday, April 17: 3rd ODI, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom. — Cricket SA
All-rounder Tucker called up to bolster Proteas Women
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
