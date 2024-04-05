After humbling season in Division 2, Free State cricket is back where it belongs

“It really humbled all of us, me as a coach and all the players. I was totally shocked. You think you will just walk over these teams, but that is not the case,” said Triegaardt.
“You travel in buses for 12 hours, you have to try to sleep on the bus, you get to the grounds and the outfield is bad. There are no facilities to practice, the changerooms are a mess and the food, yoh, the food is just bad.”
Twice this season, the Knights had matches abandoned because water had leaked onto the pitch because of damaged outfields, and in another case, ground staff didn’t cover the pitch quickly enough when it rained.
“ I know in Division 1, the standard of cricket is better, your margin for error is much smaller, but playing in Division 2 gives you a different perspective, it is absolutely hard at the bottom,” said Triegaardt.
The Knights confirmed their promotion even before Thursday’s semifinal in the Division 2 T20 Challenge against their neighbours, the Northern Cape Heat. They lost the match narrowly by four runs, missing out on a trophy.
From bad food and 12-hour bus rides — which given the state of South Africa's roads can be a terrifying ordeal — to rain leaking through covers and dodgy outfields, playing cricket in Division 2 is far from a glamorous affair.
“We are delighted to be back in Division 1, and it will have its challenges for the players, but it is nothing like playing in Division 2 . Yoh, you don’t ever want to go back,” said ITEC (Free State) Knights coach JP Triegaardt.
The Knights' relegation last season sent a shudder through a union that has a proud history and produced some of the country’s greatest talents, most notably Hansie Cronje and Allan Donald.
However, financial difficulties, a player drain and the lack of impact from the union’s major youth feeder Grey College created an almost perfect storm that saw the province sink to Division 2.
The Knights confirmed their promotion even before Thursday’s semifinal in the Division 2 T20 Challenge against their neighbours, the Northern Cape Heat. They lost the match narrowly by four runs, missing out on a trophy.
Though they finish the season without silverware, Triegaardt isn’t too concerned.
“It would be nice to have a trophy, but that wasn’t the main goal. Ultimately, it was all about being promoted back into Division 1.”
They did qualify for the final of the Division 2, One-Day Cup but were blitzed in the final by the SA under-19 team — dressed up as an Emerging SA side — and also lost narrowly in the Four Day final to Northern Cape, with whom they have developed an intense rivalry.
But consistency from players like 23-year-old Dian Forrester has stood them in good stead throughout the season and across the three formats.
“The results have been excellent. I’m proud of what we have built here in terms of culture because that will be with us for a long time, including when we go back to Division 1,” said Triegaardt.
With less money to spend on players and Grey College no longer producing players like it used to, Triegaardt and the union were forced to look in new areas.
“St Andrews College has come through really well. Their players seem better prepared. Grey has stagnated, which has forced us to look in other areas, go to the rural districts. In Kroonstad there are some good young players coming through and we have set up camps and created leagues where kids can play more regularly.”
Forrester, 23, made major contributions with both bat and ball in the Four-Day and One-Day competitions.
He was the Knight’s second highest run-scorer with an aggregate of 560 runs, behind the veteran Patrick Botha — who scored 565 runs — in the first class competition, and also weighed in with nine wickets.
In the One-Day Cup, Forrester made 353 runs, providing solidity to the middle order, after openers Garnett Tarr and Jacques Snyman had delivered explosive starts.
“The guys have very clearly understood their roles and been amazing about implementing the style we want to play,” said Triegaardt.
Most important, was trying to stay ahead of the game, not only in a particular match, but the global trends emerging around the world.
“We have to start instituting styles that help the kids get ahead of the game. The sport has changed, and it is up to us as coaches to help change that and keep them up to date with what is happening around the world.”
For now, despite the disappointment of Thursday’s loss, they can start to look forward to better facilities, travel arrangements and, hopefully, food once they return to Division 1.
