Truck torched during service delivery protest

A service delivery protest on Friday morning resulted in a truck being torched on the R75 opposite Bayland in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The protests started at about 6am when community members from Bayland blocked both sides of the R75 with burning rubble and tyres.
The cab and main trailer of the truck was completely destroyed, while the second trailer was partially damaged.
The estimated value of the damage has not yet been established.
The truck driver was unharmed in the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Public Order Police were still on the scene at midday on Friday.
“The situation is currently calm and police will remain on the scene.
“One lane has been opened for traffic and motorists are urged to be cautious when using the road, or to make use of alternative routes.
“A case of malicious damage to property has been opened and is being investigated by KwaDwesi police,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
