Perth to kick off India's blockbuster Test tour of Australia

Perth will host the opener of the blockbuster five-Test Australia-India series in November, which will conclude with the traditional New Year's Test in Sydney, Cricket Australia said.
The teams' first five-Test series in over 30 years will kick off on November 22 at Perth Stadium, where Virat Kohli's India were well beaten in their only previous visit to the stadium in 2018.
The second match of the series will be a day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6, with Brisbane to host the third at the Gabba from December 14 and Melbourne to stage the fourth match in the traditional 'Boxing Day' slot from December 26.
Australia, who thrashed India in last year's 50-overs World Cup final, have not beaten the South Asians in a home Test series since 2014-15, losing both the 2018-19 and 2020-21 contests.
Cricket Australia also published its schedule for the Women's Ashes between Australia and England, which starts on January 12 with an ODI in Sydney.
The Ashes wraps up with a one-off, day-night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from January 30, the first pink ball international at the stadium.
Meanwhile, off-spinner Nathan Lyon said most players in Australia's Test squad are “closer to the end than the start” of their careers but they should be able to play on for another three to five years after working hard on their fitness and looking after their bodies.
Australia had just two players under the age of 30 in the squad that claimed a 2-0 Test series win over New Zealand earlier this month.
The world's second-ranked Test side saw one high-profile retirement this year, with 37-year-old batter David Warner bringing down the curtain on his career in January, but Lyon did not expect other veteran exits ahead of the next Ashes series against England in 2025-26.
“We're definitely getting closer to the end than the start,” Lyon, 36, said in an episode of the 'Willow Talk' podcast released on Monday.
“But I think also where we are in our careers is that we've done the hard work when we're continuing to do the hard work in our preparation, our recovery, our rehab.
“There's no reason why we can't keep playing on for three to four or five years.”
Bowlers Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (33), Scott Boland (34) and Mitchell Starc (34) are among the older heads in the group, but Lyon said that captain Pat Cummins' management of the bowling department helps keep them fresh.
“The only thing going to stop blokes is potential injuries and how the body holds up. The skill is always going to be there. The guys have played long enough now and they know what to do and how they go about it,” Lyon said.
“And another thing is that, especially within the bowlers, under Pat (Cummins), Pat gets it as well. He understands when the bowlers are cooked ... he understands the importance of managing (our) bowlers pretty well.” — Reuters
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
