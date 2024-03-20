Warriors gear up for action-packed long weekend

Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke is confident his side can continue their winning start to the CSA T20 Challenge when they welcome the World Sports Betting Western Province to Gqeberha on Thursday. [2pm start]
With four wins already under their belt in this year’s competition, three of which were achieved with bonus points, the green and black-clad Warriors will be eager to notch up a fifth win this season and a third on their home patch, Dafabet St George’s Park.
Their task will not be easy though, as Salieg Nackerdien’s charges aim to upset the apple cart, and in so doing, interrupt the host’s winning start to the campaign.
WP have achieved three wins so far this season to go with their solitary defeat, an agonising one-run super over defeat to the DP World Lions, and a win against their provincial neighbours would further strengthen their title ambitions as the midway point of the competition draws near.
“We are looking forward to our local fans turning out in force to help us maintain the winning momentum.
“There is nothing as inspirational as having the crowd behind you.
“Western Province come into the game with three wins and one loss and will be eager to improve their record.
“It will be really entertaining,” Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke, said.
If that is not enough, fans can also look forward to a double header on Sunday, March 24 when the Hollywoodbets Dolphins entertain the Gbets Rocks at 10am.
In the afternoon game, the home side welcomes the Auto Investments North West Dragons with the action starting at 2pm.
The Dragons have just one win on the board after five matches played and will no doubt be aiming to hand defeat to the Warriors, who haven’t dropped a point so far.
Fans attending the action-packed double header on Sunday stand a chance to win up to R20,000 by catching a one-handed six when hit into the stands.
The prize is R10,000 cash per match for the first spectator over the age of 18 to catch a one-handed six.
If there is no winner in the Dolphins/Rocks match, the prize will carry over to the Warriors/Dragons encounter, doubling the stakes to a whopping R20,000.
“We do not want to exclude our under 18 fans from this competition and if anyone under 18 should take the catch they will receive a voucher of the same value,” Leigh Deyzel of Cricket Eastern Cape Pty [Ltd] said.
Tickets are R40 for adults and under 18s; free entry to all remaining matches.
The ticket office is open 9am-4pm and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
Warriors gear up for action-packed long weekend
