Nortje impressed by youthful Warriors outfit
Dafabet Warriors paceman Anrich Nortje believes the youthful nature of the side will put them in a strong position as they look to make a deep run in the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge.
After two bonus-point wins to kick-start their campaign, the Gqeberha side will look to continue their form when they travel to Pretoria to take on the Momentum Multiply Titans at SuperSport Park on Wednesday (6pm start)...
