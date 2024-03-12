Lack of preparation tranquillises Tigers in BAL

“How can a team which has made two previous quarterfinals be so inadequate?” is the question those following the Cape Town Tigers’ performance in the fourth season of the Basketball Africa League are likely asking.
The Tigers were handed a triple-digit defeat by Angola’s Petro de Luanda in their BAL Kalahari Confere group game at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.
A day before, they were defeated by Burundi’s Dynamo though the result of that fixture was deemed null and void on Tuesday after the team from central Africa automatically withdrew from the competition.
Lack of preparation is the straight answer provided by Tigers guards Lebohang Mofokeng and Dylan Whitbread.
“It is hard to come to the biggest tournament in Africa and compete at the highest level when you did not have time to prepare,” Whitbread said.
“There were not many friendlies that we were able to play in before coming to this tournament, which would have helped us to get the rotations right.
“Our import players came in late and that made things very difficult for the coaches.
“It’s hard now for them to figure out those combinations and rotations.
“The deeper we go, the more those areas will be solidified, and our roles will be determined as players, so everyone knows their responsibilities in defence and offence, whether you go for the three-pointers or you pass the ball around,” he said.
Mofokeng shared the same sentiment, underlining that coaching changes also played a role.
In the 2023 BAL, the side was mentored by former Portland, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks assistant coach Rasheed Abdulrahman Hazzard while their current coach, Florsheim “Flosh” Ngwenya, was the assistant.
Ngwenya coached the Tigers during their Road to BAL campaigns in 2022 and 2023 November, both times successfully qualifying for the main tournament.
“Last season, we had coach Hazz who had different ways and methods of doing things,” Mofokeng said.
“Preparation was longer than this year’s, we took a longer time to work on our details because we had warm-up games and in those, we quickly rectified our mistakes and we had different approaches instead.
“We still have our defence culture to approach situations like we are in at the moment.
“We know what we need to do but you have to do those things practically and mentally but time and game remaining are not on our side,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Lack of preparation tranquillises Tigers in BAL
Coaching changes and lack of friendlies also took their toll on Cape Town side
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
DispatchLIVE
