Warriors open T20 Challenge account with bonus-point win
Four crucial wickets by seamer Marco Jansen ripped the AET Tuskers batting order to shreds as the Dafabet Warriors claimed a 37-run win in their CSA T20 Challenge match in Gqeberha on Friday evening.
Jansen needed just 22 deliveries to claim his wickets alongside three from left-arm off-spinner Siya Simetu put the Tuskers batters to the sword as they were rolled for 88 with 20 balls remaining. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.