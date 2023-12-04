Tributes for former EP and Warriors player Darryl Willemse

The cricketing fraternity reacted with shock and sadness after news that former Eastern Province and Warriors all-rounder Darryl Willemse, 44, had passed away at the weekend, after suffering a stroke.
Willemse, who was a right-handed batter and an off-spinner, played his debut first-class match for Eastern Province against Western Province in October 2004 and retired from professional cricket in March 2006.
He played six games for the Warriors in 2005.
“Our sympathies go out to his family,” Cricket Eastern Cape CEO Mark Williams said.
“Darryl made a lasting impression on all who played with him and the fans during his relatively short professional career,” Williams said.
Former Proteas and Warriors coach Russell Domingo said: “Some of the most enjoyable cricketing memories I have as a coach and as a player are with Darryl Willemse in my team. He was the ultimate team player.
“He always played for the team. Whenever you asked him to do something, Darryl would do it.
“He was a joy to have in your team because he was a great personality.
“Everybody loved him. He was always the guy who would perform under pressure. He always gave 100 per cent, no matter what level he was playing at,” Domingo added. — Cricket Eastern Cape
Image: SAM MAJELA
