Persistent rain continued to hamper the CSA One-Day Cup as the Dafabet Warriors and Hollywoodbets Dolphins were forced to share the spoils in their clash at St George’s Park on Saturday.
The match, which was meant to get under way at 1pm, was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with the players undergoing their warm-up procedures as umpires postponed the toss when the clouds opened up.
While it was not driving rain, the consistently light downpour saw the covers remain over the square for much of the afternoon, with a glimmer of hope appearing when ground staff began the process of clearing the field for play and players from both sides again engaged in light warm-ups.
However, the joy was short-lived as moments before the toss was meant to take place at 4.30pm, the heavens opened up again with the match eventually called off shortly before 5pm.
Earning two points each, the no result, which is the fourth match to be affected by the weather in this tournament, saw the Dolphins move up to 10 points in second place after four matches, while the Warriors, who have yet to take the field competitively this season, move to fifth spot with four points from two no result matches.
The Gqeberha side’s next match sees them travel to Johannesburg to face the DP World Lions at the Wanderers on October 6 before hosting the Momentum Multiply Titans two days later, while the Durban side welcome the Titans at Kingsmead on October 11.
HeraldLIVE
Rain scuppers One-Day Cup action at St George's Park
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Persistent rain continued to hamper the CSA One-Day Cup as the Dafabet Warriors and Hollywoodbets Dolphins were forced to share the spoils in their clash at St George’s Park on Saturday.
The match, which was meant to get under way at 1pm, was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with the players undergoing their warm-up procedures as umpires postponed the toss when the clouds opened up.
While it was not driving rain, the consistently light downpour saw the covers remain over the square for much of the afternoon, with a glimmer of hope appearing when ground staff began the process of clearing the field for play and players from both sides again engaged in light warm-ups.
However, the joy was short-lived as moments before the toss was meant to take place at 4.30pm, the heavens opened up again with the match eventually called off shortly before 5pm.
Earning two points each, the no result, which is the fourth match to be affected by the weather in this tournament, saw the Dolphins move up to 10 points in second place after four matches, while the Warriors, who have yet to take the field competitively this season, move to fifth spot with four points from two no result matches.
The Gqeberha side’s next match sees them travel to Johannesburg to face the DP World Lions at the Wanderers on October 6 before hosting the Momentum Multiply Titans two days later, while the Durban side welcome the Titans at Kingsmead on October 11.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby