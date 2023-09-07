Early season tour helps Warriors build stronger bonds — Abrahams
Players working hard to improve their own skills to benefit the overall team performance
One huge positive the Dafabet Warriors took away from their preseason tour was how the players were starting to buy into the type of cricket they want to play during the upcoming season, assistant coach Baakier Abrahams said.
The Gqeberha side faced the Garden Route Badgers and Gbets Rocks, claiming victories by 123 and 115 runs, respectively...
