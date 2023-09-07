Northville veterans do community proud at nationals

Northville Cricket Club aim to go one step further in 2024 after their recent impressive appearance in the Veterans Club Championships in Potchefstroom.
While they may not have achieved the main goal of claiming a gold medal in the tournament, the side’s captain, Fadlie Adams, said there was nothing to be ashamed of in terms of the result, having gone down to a strong Irene Retirement Villagers Cricket Club side in the final.
Making their debut appearance in the competition, Northville, who are based in Gqeberha’s northern areas, earned their spot after claiming the Eastern Province Veterans League title.
The tournament was held over three days, with Northville being grouped with Irene, King Cetshwayo District and Claremont CL Cricket Clubs.
They went through the first two days unbeaten, claiming victories against Irene by 34 runs and Claremont by 23 runs on the opening day.
They followed that up with a six-wicket win over King Cetshwayo.
The last day of the competition saw them face off against Old Edwardians CC in the semifinal, overcoming their opponents by four runs to set up a rematch of their group clash against Irene in the deciding match.
Irene came better prepared in the final as they overcame the spirited Northville side by seven wickets to claim gold and be crowned champions.
Adams said his players were disappointed about coming so close, but it had been a learning curve.
“We have a lot of respect for Irene, they are a strong side and played the better cricket on the day.
“We knew not to underestimate them in the final, especially since we emerged victorious from that group match.
“So the final result was a bit disappointing because we managed to go through the tournament unbeaten, only to lose in the final.
“It was hard to accept the defeat as it was emotional and some people even shed a few tears.
“There is nothing to be ashamed of at the end of the day. No-one is bigger than the game.”
Adams also made special mention of bowler Eric Gallant, who claimed the bowler of the tournament award after picking up 14 scalps.
“We had good times there, got to spend time with other teams and created friendships that will last a long time.
“We are extremely proud of Eric for his performances with the ball, but also equally proud of everyone who was part of this team and we will go back to the drawing board and work hard to try to qualify for this tournament again next year.”
Club chair Chadwick Jansen said playing in the final had been a proud moment.
“We wanted to show the other sides what we are capable of producing down here in the Eastern Province, and I think we have done that.
“Furthermore, we wanted to show that even with limited funding, we were able to compete with the best the country has to offer and I think people are starting to take notice,” he said. — Additional reporting by Amir Chetty
HeraldLIVE
Northville veterans do community proud at nationals
Image: SUPPLIED
Northville Cricket Club aim to go one step further in 2024 after their recent impressive appearance in the Veterans Club Championships in Potchefstroom.
While they may not have achieved the main goal of claiming a gold medal in the tournament, the side’s captain, Fadlie Adams, said there was nothing to be ashamed of in terms of the result, having gone down to a strong Irene Retirement Villagers Cricket Club side in the final.
Making their debut appearance in the competition, Northville, who are based in Gqeberha’s northern areas, earned their spot after claiming the Eastern Province Veterans League title.
The tournament was held over three days, with Northville being grouped with Irene, King Cetshwayo District and Claremont CL Cricket Clubs.
They went through the first two days unbeaten, claiming victories against Irene by 34 runs and Claremont by 23 runs on the opening day.
They followed that up with a six-wicket win over King Cetshwayo.
The last day of the competition saw them face off against Old Edwardians CC in the semifinal, overcoming their opponents by four runs to set up a rematch of their group clash against Irene in the deciding match.
Irene came better prepared in the final as they overcame the spirited Northville side by seven wickets to claim gold and be crowned champions.
Adams said his players were disappointed about coming so close, but it had been a learning curve.
“We have a lot of respect for Irene, they are a strong side and played the better cricket on the day.
“We knew not to underestimate them in the final, especially since we emerged victorious from that group match.
“So the final result was a bit disappointing because we managed to go through the tournament unbeaten, only to lose in the final.
“It was hard to accept the defeat as it was emotional and some people even shed a few tears.
“There is nothing to be ashamed of at the end of the day. No-one is bigger than the game.”
Adams also made special mention of bowler Eric Gallant, who claimed the bowler of the tournament award after picking up 14 scalps.
“We had good times there, got to spend time with other teams and created friendships that will last a long time.
“We are extremely proud of Eric for his performances with the ball, but also equally proud of everyone who was part of this team and we will go back to the drawing board and work hard to try to qualify for this tournament again next year.”
Club chair Chadwick Jansen said playing in the final had been a proud moment.
“We wanted to show the other sides what we are capable of producing down here in the Eastern Province, and I think we have done that.
“Furthermore, we wanted to show that even with limited funding, we were able to compete with the best the country has to offer and I think people are starting to take notice,” he said. — Additional reporting by Amir Chetty
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Sport
Rugby