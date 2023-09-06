×

06 September 2023
Temba Bavuma during the South Africa men's national cricket team provisional squad announcement at Grey College on September 05, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

NEWS & FEATURES 

Sport

Bavuma seeks game time, momentum and confidence for Proteas from ODIs

With the big announcement out of the way, a chilly Bloemfontein morning created an apt atmosphere for the cold reality ...

By Stuart Hess in Bloemfontein
Sport

Coetzee earns surprise call-up to Proteas World Cup squad, De Kock to ...

Gerald Coetzee was a surprise inclusion in the Proteas' World Cup squad named at Grey College in Bloemfontein on ...

Stuart Hess
Sports reporter
Sport

Walter sees progress despite many problems for Proteas

Rob Walter didn’t attempt to sugarcoat his assessment of the Proteas’ performance in the T20 series against Australia, ...

By STUART HESS
Sport

Lethargic Proteas suffer series sweep to aggressive Australians

Australia’s dominance of South Africa in the shortest formats continued on Sunday with Mitchell Marsh’s team wrapping ...

Stuart Hess
Sports reporter

