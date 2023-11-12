Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands at World Cup

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds as World Cup hosts India geared up for the semifinals with a crushing 160-run victory over the Netherlands on Sunday to keep their 100% record intact with nine group wins.

After their colleagues had departed after breezy fifties on a good M Chinnaswamy Stadium track, Iyer (128 not out) struck his fourth ODI ton before Rahul (102) exploded as the duo lit up the stage on the Hindu festival of Diwali to get India to 410-4.

Requiring a record World Cup chase to win, the bottom-placed Dutch got good starts from Max O'Dowd (30), Colin Ackermann (35), Sybrand Engelbrecht (45) and Teja Nidamanuru (54) but never threatened and were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2-29) overcame a throat injury suffered in a dropped catch to dazzle alongside Kuldeep Yadav (2-41), Jasprit Bumrah (2-33) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-49) to secure victory for India, who face New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday.