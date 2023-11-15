Bavuma not 100% fit, but confident he will play in Proteas-Oz semifinal

While the hamstring strain he picked up last Friday against Afghanistan has still not healed completely, Temba Bavuma is confident he'll be able to play in Thursday's World Cup semifinal against Australia.

“Physically I feel all right but obviously not 100%,” he said at his prematch media briefing on Wednesday. “Today is important in terms of a decision about tomorrow. I am quite confident, but it is not a unilateral decision that will be made.”

Bavuma took part in an optional training session for the Proteas on Wednesday afternoon. It appears there are concerns about his ability to get through 50 overs of fielding.