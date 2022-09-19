A SA musician has caught John Legend’s eye for his spine-tingling vocals on one of the US superstar’s songs.
The American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer posted a TikTok video singing Nervous from his album, Legend, inviting his fans to duet with him.
SA singer Mthandazo Gatya participated in the #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, adding an African touch with a maskandi beat to the song.
The duet had many deep in their feels as it went viral on social media.
Even John Legend was impressed and commented on Mthandazo's TikTok post with fire emojis.
Mthandazo shared his excitement on Twitter, thanking his supporters.
He said he leaves everything in God's hands and hopes to collaborate with John some day.
Take a listen to Mthandazo and John's really cool TikTok collab:
WATCH | John Legend gives SA artist's 'Nervous' rendition his stamp of approval
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
A SA musician has caught John Legend’s eye for his spine-tingling vocals on one of the US superstar’s songs.
The American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer posted a TikTok video singing Nervous from his album, Legend, inviting his fans to duet with him.
SA singer Mthandazo Gatya participated in the #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, adding an African touch with a maskandi beat to the song.
The duet had many deep in their feels as it went viral on social media.
Even John Legend was impressed and commented on Mthandazo's TikTok post with fire emojis.
Mthandazo shared his excitement on Twitter, thanking his supporters.
He said he leaves everything in God's hands and hopes to collaborate with John some day.
Take a listen to Mthandazo and John's really cool TikTok collab:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure