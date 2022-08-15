Maharaj, Khaka receive top honours at CSA Awards

The SA Fans’ Player of the Year went to David Miller. With all voting done on the CSA App, Miller was the fan’s favourite after an explosive white-ball season.
Nonkululeko Mlaba was honoured with the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award, which celebrates the perseverance, passion and the overwhelming pride of people who have used their talent to change their circumstances.
On the domestic front, Sisanda Magala was the biggest winner of the night, taking home three awards.
Magala won the Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season, Domestic Players' Player of the Season, and the SACA Most Valuable Player Award.
Honours were also recorded on the Amateur Awards as Tazmin Brits took home the CSA Women's Provincial Player of the Year, Dewald Brevis named the CSA U19 Player of the Year, Boland’s Nathan Engelbrecht named the CSA Rural Cricket Player of the Year and T20 Community Cup Player of the Tournament.
CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki congratulated all the winners:
“I warmly congratulate our winners in all international, domestic, and amateur levels.
“The players have endured a lot during the past two years as the Covid-19 pandemic challenged the conditions of our game. Our teams’ tenacity is seen in the improvement of our national teams and the opportunities that our pipeline continues to provide nationwide.
“A big thank you to our umpires, grounds staff and scorers, who ensured that CSA delivers another fantastic season.
“Our gratitude goes out to our sponsors and partners who have stood beside us in these challenging economic times. Your support has helped us keep our cricket and pipeline programmes thriving.
“We look forward to the upcoming action-packed season as SA gets to host the inaugural ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.
“We will also be hosting the inaugural star-studded Twenty20 competition, a first on the African continent.”
The winners were:
Amateur
KFC Mini-Cricket Coach Of The Year — Jerry Thulo (Lions Cricket)
KFC Mini-Cricket Bucket Loads Of Good Award — Joseph Ngqasa (Kei Cricket)
Boys U16 Player Of The Tournament — Riley Norton (Boland)
Girls U16 Player Of The Tournament — Mpumelelo Mashiloane (Easterns)
Girls U19 Player Of The Tournament — Elandri Janse Van Rensburg (North West)
Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player Of The Tournament — Ronan Hermann (Lions Cricket)
U19 Player Of The Year — Dewald Brevis (Titans Cricket)
Blind Cricket Player Of The Year — Buhle Bhidla (Lions Cricket)
Deaf Cricket Player Of The Year — Arthur McGee (Titans Cricket)
Rural Cricket Player Of The Year — Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland)
T20 Community Cup Player Of The Tournament — Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland)
Student Player Of The Year — Donovan Ferreira (Tuks)
Women's Provincial Coach Of The Year — Wynand Schmitt (Senwes Dragons)
Kemach Equipment Groundsman Of The Year — Bryan Bloy — Supersport Park Centurion
Fairplay Award — Warriors
Women's Provincial Player Of The Year — Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons)
Professional Domestic
Umpires' Umpire Of The Year — Allahudien Paleker
Umpire Of The Year — Allahudien Paleker
Domestic Newcomer Of The Season — Mitchell Van Buuren (Imperial Lions)
Saca Most Valuable Player Award — Sisanda Magala
Division 1 Coach Of The Season — Mandla Mashimbyi (Momentum Multiply Titans)
Division 2 Coach Of The Season — Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat)
T20 Knock Out Competition Player Of The Tournament — Rilee Rossouw (Itec Knights)
T20 Challenge Player Of The Season — Pieter Malan (Gbets Rocks)
Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player Of The Season — Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions)
Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player Of The Season — Thomas Kaber (Eastern Cape Iinyathi)
Division 1 One-Day Cup Player Of The Season — Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions)
Division 2 One-Day Cup Player Of The Season — Michael Erlank (Hollywoodbets Tuskers)
Domestic Players' Player Of The Season — Sisanda Magala
Professional National
General
The Best Delivery Fuelled By KFC — Harmer To Shanto
Makhaya Ntini Power Of Cricket Award — Nonkululeko Mlaba
Fans' Player Of The Year — David Miller
Men
International Newcomer Of The Year — Marco Jansen
T20 International Player Of The Year — Aiden Markram
One-Day International Player Of The Year — Janneman Malan
Test Player Of The Year — Kagiso Rabada
Players' Player Of The Year — Keshav Maharaj
Player Of The Year — Keshav Maharaj
Women
T20 International Player Of The Year — Lizelle Lee
One-Day International Player Of The Year — Laura Wolvaardt
Players Player Of The Year — Ayabonga Khaka
Player Of The Year — Ayabonga Khaka — Cricket SA
Maharaj, Khaka receive top honours at CSA Awards
Image: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khaka were named the 2021/22 SA Men’s and SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year at Cricket SA’s virtual awards ceremony which was held on Sunday evening.
A truly memorable occasion for Maharaj and Khaka, who were also voted as favourites by their teammates to claim the SA Men and SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year awards, respectively.
In the men’s awards, other winners included Kagiso Rabada, who was named the Test Player of the Year, Aiden Markram was named the T20 International Player of the Year, and Janneman Malan who was named the One-Day International Player of the Year.
Marco Jansen was named the International Newcomer of the Year and Mitchell van Buuren named the Domestic Newcomer of the Season.
Notable winners from the women’s categories were Lizelle Lee (Momentum Women's T20 International Player of the Year) and Laura Wolvaardt (Momentum Women's One-Day International Player of the Year).
For The Best Delivery fuelled by KFC and voted for by the fans, Simon Harmer took the award for the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Durban.
Image: Action Images/Paul Childs
