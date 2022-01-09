England hold on for draw in fourth Ashes test, Australia lead series

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was unable to use pace in a tense final three overs because of the fading light and his predecessor Steve Smith took his first test wicket in almost six years to dismiss Jack Leach.

That left Australia needing one wicket in the last two overs but Broad and Anderson, despite the fielders crowding around them, stood firm to frustrate the home side.

"It's been a difficult tour, but we stood up and found a way to get a result out of this game," said Root.

"We wanted to put pride back into the badge. The way we went about it in this game, we did that. We know there's a long way to go. It would be nice to front up again next week and go one better."