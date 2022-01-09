Djokovic begins 4th day in Australian detention as legal hearing looms

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday began his fourth day in immigration detention as Australian authorities finalised a legal defence explaining their decision to cancel his visa over questions about his Covid-19 vaccine exemption.

The Serbian sports superstar was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but has instead of training been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers.

He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia's vaccine rules.