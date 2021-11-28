EP age group sides prepare for national cricket weeks

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Eastern Province U19 coach Siphamandla Dapo has urged his team to enjoy their cricket as they prepare for the Khaya Majola U19 cricket tournament in Potchefstroom in December.



Despite missing the likes of SA U19 captain George van Heerden, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Joshua Stephenson and Jade Smith, Dapo says they still have enough firepower to overcome the challenges ahead. ..