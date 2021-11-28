WATCH | Just a few fans brave rain to march for Robert Marawa at the SABC

While just a handful of SA football supporters — mostly well-known SA superfans — braved the rain to march to the SABC headquarters in Auckland Park on Saturday to demand the reinstatement of Robert Marawa as a talk-show host, they felt their message was heard.

Between 15 and 20 football supporters joined “People's Poet” Mzwakhe Mbuli on the march he organised in support of Marawa.

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Thulani Ngcobo said rain-soaked conditions perhaps kept more members of the public who wanted to attend away. But he said the superfans represented more than their number in attendance in the message they were conveying.

“It went well even though the weather was disappointing. The few who came were very happy to bring the message that we need Robert Marawa back,” Ngcobo said.