Ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

De Villiers, who holds the records for the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODIs, retired from international cricket in May 2018 having played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

De Villiers scored an astonishing 20,014 runs across all formats in international cricket. His highest Test score was his unbeaten 278 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” De Villiers said.

“Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“That’s the reality I must accept and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.”

De Villiers’ highest score in ODIs was the 176 he pummeled against Bangladesh at Boland Park in 2017 and his highest T20 score an unbeaten 79 in the 2009 World T20 match against Scotland.

Over the years he starred for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, and also played for Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League and the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. De Villiers is often regarded as one of the most exciting and destructive batsmen of his generation.

“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimaginable experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in SA, in India, wherever I have played.

“Last, I am aware nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family — my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.”