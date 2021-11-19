Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo jackpot winners who scored R150m

Lottery operator Ithuba is searching for two people who won guaranteed jackpots adding up to R150m in Tuesday's PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS draw.

“We would like to urge all players to check their tickets to see if they are one of the two multimillionaires, and get in touch with Ithuba and visit one of our eight offices in the country as soon as possible to claim their winnings,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said.

The first big winner scooped the PowerBall jackpot of R100m with a wager of R7.50. The winning ticket was purchased in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

The second winner bagged the PowerBall PLUS jackpot of R50m with a ticket purchased in Groblersdal, Limpopo, opting for the quick pick selection method with a wager of R45.

The winning numbers for the PowerBall were: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and PowerBall 04. The PowerBall PLUS winning numbers were: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15.

“Once again we are changing the lives of ordinary people in SA through life-changing jackpots and our exciting game portfolio. Ithuba takes winners from ordinary to being extraordinary. We look forward to meeting our two winners, congratulations, said Mabuza.

TimesLIVE